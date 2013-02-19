Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 19 TSYS said it will buy prepaid debit card provider NetSpend Holdings Inc for about $1.4 billion in cash.
TSYS offered to pay $16 per share for NetSpend -- a premium of 30 percent to NetSpend's Tuesday closing price.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.