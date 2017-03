June 6 (Reuters) -

* TT electronics plc - appointment of new group chief executive

* Tt electronics - now able to confirm that Geraint Anderson will be stepping down from his position as group Chief Executive on 30 th june 2014

* TT electronics - Richard Tyson, will succeed Geraint as group Chief Executive and a member of board of company on 1 st july 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: