May 9 TT Electronics Plc :

* Sales in first four months of 2014 were in line with expectations and ahead of prior year by 3.0 pct on constant currency basis

* Reported sales at actual exchange rates were similar to last year

* Positive start to 2014, coupled with good order momentum in first four months of year, provide confidence for current year

* Order bookings were in line with sales performance