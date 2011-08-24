* H1 adj pretax profit 14.1 mln stg vs 8.9 mln stg last yr

Aug 24 British electronic components supplier TT Electronics Plc's first-half adjusted pretax profit rose by more than half, boosted by strong growth at its core divisions, and said it was confident of meeting its full-year expectations.

The company, whose core components and sensors divisions account for about 71 percent of total revenue, said it saw potential to improve margins and achieve its target of 8 percent by the end of 2013.

TT Electronics said it planned to open a new low-cost facility in Eastern Europe in the second half to expand its components site in Mexico. It also plans to increase its facilities in China to service growing customer demand.

The Weybridge, Surrey-based company raised its interim dividend by 50 percent to 1.2 pence.

January-June adjusted pretax profit rose to 14.1 million pounds ($23.3 million) from 8.9 million pounds last year. Revenue rose 12 percent to 294.6 million pounds.

The company, which supplies components to manufacturers in the defence, aerospace, medical and automotive markets, saw its core divisions contribute 11.6 million pounds of operating profit in the first half of the year.

TT Electronics shares, which have gained 22 percent of their value over the past year, closed at 158.5 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.606 British Pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)