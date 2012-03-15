* Expects soft demand for components in H1

* Says 2012 more weighted to H2

* Shares fall as much as 10 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comments; updates share movement)

By Karen Rebelo

March 15 TT Electronics' pretax profit rose by more than a fourth in 2011, but the company said it expected the wider economic uncertainty to hurt demand at its key electronics components unit in the first half of 2012.

The components unit, which makes specialist resistive components and micro circuits, accounts for over 41 percent of the company's total revenue.

TT Electronics shares fell as much as 10 percent to 183 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

"We expect a flat first-half 2012 performance given the tough comparatives and investment programme on new contracts won," analyst Scott Cagehin of Numis Securities said.

Last year, the Weybridge, Surrey-based company had seen a spike in demand in the first half, as manufacturers sought to secure supply for the rest of the year following the earthquake in Japan.

TT Electronics said 2012 would be more weighted to the second half.

Revenue from its sensors division, its second-largest segment, which caters to global automakers like Volkswagen , BMW, and Daimler, rose 16 percent in 2011, driven by strong demand for luxury cars in emerging markets.

The company said the United States, China and India were expected to see strong growth in passenger car sales in 2012, while Western Europe would see a fall in demand.

TT Electronics, which supplies electronic components to manufacturers in the automotive, defence, aerospace and medical industries, also said it would look to buy companies in regions like Asia and Latin America.

"The company has about 100 million pounds in facilities, but that doesn't mean it will spend it all at one go," Chief Executive Geraint Anderson said.

Pretax profit for 2011 rose to 31.8 million pounds ($49.88 million) from 25.1 million pounds a year ago. Revenue increased 6.4 percent to 591.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6376 British pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Brenton Cordeiro)