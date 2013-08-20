Aug 20 TT electronics PLC : * H1 revenue from continuing operations rose 3.7 percent to 261 million STG * Declared an interim dividend of 1.6 pence per share * Says focus on sensing & control will drive growth and improve operating
margins to achieve target of 8-10 percent by 2015 * Recent trading is encouraging after a difficult start to the year for our
UPDATE 2-Zalando buys streetwear retailer Kickz, outlook dents shares
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.
UPDATE 2-Russia's Evraz meets forecasts with 7 pct rise in 2016 core earnings
MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's No.2 steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday its core earnings rose 7 percent in 2016, benefiting from a rebound in steel prices and an improving domestic economy.