Aug 20 Electronics group TT electronics Plc's first-half profit fell 19 percent due to a slow first quarter and reduced sales in its components division.
Pre-tax profit for the six months ended June 30 fell to 8.9 million pounds from 11 million pounds a year earlier.
Group revenue rose about 5.5 percent to 261 million pounds from 247.2 million pounds. Revenue from its components division fell about 12 percent to 51.1 million pounds.
TT electronics said it expects a better second-half performance after trading improved in its components business.
