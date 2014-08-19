* Pretax loss 400,000 stg vs profit 8.9 mln stg
* Revenue flat at 261.1 mln stg
* H1 net debt 14.9 mln stg vs net funds of 26.9 mln stg on
Dec. 31
* Interim div raised to 1.7 pence per share from 1.6 pence
* Shares fall as much as 5.2 pct
By Aashika Jain
Aug 19 British electronic components maker TT
Electronics Plc said the transfer of its German
manufacturing operations to Romania was taking longer than
expected, helping to send its shares down as much as 5.2 percent
on Tuesday.
The company, which provides electric-vehicle components and
electronic sensors to customers such as BMW and
Volkswagen, announced an operational improvement
plan in its sensing and control business in January that
included shifting manufacturing to low-cost Romania from Germany
and the production lines from California to Mexico.
However, TT said that negotiations with trade unions were
continuing and that the timing of the shift from Germany to an
existing plant in Romania was uncertain.
TT said it was confident the move would proceed in 2015.
The company has said the reorganisation of the sensing and
control business, its biggest, will save 8 million pounds ($13.3
million) annually.
Numis analysts said the delay would mean the expected 6
million pounds savings in Europe may not materialise until 2016.
TT, which also caters to the aerospace, defence and medical
industries, reported a net pretax loss of 400,000 pounds for the
six months ended June 30, compared with a profit of 8.9 million
pounds in the same period last year.
Revenue was flat at 261.1 million pounds, with the sensing
and control division contributing 143.6 million pounds, an
increase of 1.5 percent.
The company's net debt increased to 14.9 million pounds,
compared with a net cash balance of 26.9 million pounds as of
Dec. 31 and funds of 9 million pounds a year earlier as the
company invested in Romania and made a small acquisition.
The debt was much higher than expected, Canaccord Genuity
analyst Harry Philips told Reuters.
TT announced an interim dividend of 1.7 pence per share, up
from 1.6 pence last year.
The company's shares were down 4.1 percent at 179.25 pence
at 1000 GMT. Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen 5
percent this year.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)