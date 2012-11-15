Nov 15 TTX Co on Thursday sold $250 million of senior unsecured medium term notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TTX AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3.05 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.667 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.089 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS