LONDON, April 16 Shell and BP
have been awarded a six-month supply tender from the Russian
port of Tuapse at premiums to regional quotes, several traders
said on Monday.
According to one source, the deal was sealed at premiums of
$4 a tonne over mean Mediterranean quotes, calculated as the
mean between fob and cif prices.
"That's a strong number," said another naphtha trader who
operates in the region.
Each company was awarded three cargoes per month between May
and October, a third naphtha trader said.
A term deal for the same lifting period was also awarded
from the Russian port of Nakhodka, where cargoes are usually
sold to Asia.
Premiums to regional quotes were also high compared with
earlier tenders, awarded at around $19 to $20 a tonne above
Japan quotes, traders said.
The rise in prices was attributed to refinery closures in
Europe and the United States as well as maintenance in the
Middle East and India.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by Jane Baird)