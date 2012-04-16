(Adds details)

LONDON, April 16 Shell and BP have been awarded a six-month supply tender from the Russian port of Tuapse at premiums to regional quotes, several traders said on Monday.

According to one source, the deal was sealed at premiums of $4 a tonne over mean Mediterranean quotes, calculated as the mean between fob and cif prices.

"That's a strong number," said another naphtha trader who operates in the region.

Each company was awarded three cargoes per month between May and October, a third naphtha trader said.

A term deal for the same lifting period was also awarded from the Russian port of Nakhodka, where cargoes are usually sold to Asia.

Premiums to regional quotes were also high compared with earlier tenders, awarded at around $19 to $20 a tonne above Japan quotes, traders said.

The rise in prices was attributed to refinery closures in Europe and the United States as well as maintenance in the Middle East and India. (Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by Jane Baird)