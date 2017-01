Nov 10 Photoshop software maker Adobe Systems Inc said on Thursday it would buy advertising company TubeMogul Inc for about $540 million, giving it a bigger presence in the rapidly growing online video market.

Adobe's offer of $14 per share in cash represents an 82.5 percent premium to TubeMogul's Wednesday close. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)