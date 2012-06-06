* One in 10 new TB cases in China is resistant to drugs
* China has more than a million new TB infections a year
* Growing threat underlines need for rapid testing
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, June 6 Health experts are calling for
faster testing of the 9 million people worldwide estimated to be
infected with tuberculosis each year after a study in China
found drug-resistant strains were rife.
The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine
on Wednesday, gives the first nationwide estimate of the scale
of the tuberculosis (TB) problem in China, where there are more
than a million new infections every year.
It found that one in 10 Chinese patients newly diagnosed or
recently treated for TB had a drug-resistant strain of the
highly contagious lung disease.
Around 0.5 percent of new cases - equating to 5,000 people a
year - were diagnosed with extensively drug-resistant TB, which
experts say is almost incurable.
The survey of more than 4,000 Chinese patients, conducted in
2007, follows a warning from the World Health Organisation last
year that multi drug-resistant and extensively drug-resistant
forms of TB are also spreading at an alarming rate in Europe.
TB is a worldwide pandemic that kills around 1.7 million
people a year, many of them in developing countries.
The infection is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium
tuberculosis and destroys patients' lung tissue, causing them to
cough up the bacteria, which then spreads through the air and
can be inhaled by others.
Faster testing of newly diagnosed cases could improve
survival rates of patients with drug-resistant forms of TB as
well as slowing the development and spread of those strains.
Cases of multi drug-resistant (MDR-TB) and extensively
drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB) are already spreading fast, with
about 440,000 new cases a year worldwide. MDR-TB is resistant to
first-line antibiotic treatments while XDR-TB is resistant to
first and second-line treatments.
Experts say about 7 percent of patients with straightforward
TB die, and that death rate rises to about 50 percent of
patients with drug-resistant forms.
"UPSETS THE OLD DOGMA"
Richard Chaisson and Eric Nuermberger, both professors at
the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the United
States, said the proliferation of these drug-resistant forms
posed an "enormous challenge" to eradicating TB.
In a commentary on the China survey, they said among the
most worrying findings was that most of the estimated 110,000
drug-resistant cases found were in people newly diagnosed with
TB, suggesting drug-resistant bacteria were being transmitted
from person to person.
This "upsets the old dogma", they said, that drug-resistant
TB occurred mostly in people who did not respond to first-line
treatments, or in infected people who relapsed after previous
drug treatment.
The experts said the study underlined the urgent need for
faster testing of newly diagnosed cases to find out whether the
patients had a drug resistant form of TB.
Current laboratory tests for TB, while relatively cheap at
less than $5 per person, take several weeks to show bacterial
growth in saliva samples.
Same-day results can be achieved with high-tech molecular
tests, but they dramatically increase costs to up to $40 per
person.
Treating even normal TB is a long and unpleasant process,
with patients required to take a combination of powerful
antibiotics for 6 months. Many patients fail to correctly
complete the course of medicines, a factor which has fuelled the
emergence of drug-resistance.
Treatment regimes for MDR-TB and XDR-TB can stretch to two
or more years, costing up to $16,000 in drugs alone and up to
$200,000 to $300,000 per patient if isolation hospital costs,
medical care and other resources are taken into account.
In the same journal on Wednesday, researchers said they may
have a new weapon against drug-resistant TB after trials of an
experimental drug from Japanese drugmaker Otsuka found
people treated with it and standard anti-TB medicines for eight
weeks were more likely to see the bacteria disappear from their
saliva than those who got just the standard drugs.
This result was "significant but modest", Chaisson and
Nuermberger said, and any potential new antibiotic was good
news. But they said what TB doctors really needed was better
information about which drug combinations worked best, when to
use newer antibiotics, in what dose and order, and for how long.
(Editing by Pravin Char)