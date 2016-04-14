April 14 Tudor Investment Corp's clients have made requests in recent weeks to pull more than $1 billion from the hedge fund founded by billionaire Paul Tudor Jones after three years of dull returns, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The investor redemption requests followed the exit of several veteran fund managers, Bloomberg said on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1RWe5u5)

The sources told Bloomberg that Richard Puma, the firm's deputy chief operating officer, was also planning to leave.

One of Tudor Investment Corp's longest-serving employees, Spencer Lampert, left the firm after nearly three decades, a source told Reuters last month.

A spokesman for the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm declined to comment on Thursday. Tudor Investment has about $13 billion in assets under management.

On the whole, hedge funds have started the year badly, with many of them expressing in January a range of pessimistic market views related to the energy sector, China, and stocks such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals and SolarCity.

Paul Tudor Jones said at the time that he was negative on commodities, including crude oil, according to people who heard his remarks at a conference. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)