HOUSTON Aug 9 Tudor Picker Holt & Co said on Tuesday it added former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) banker Adam Peakes to its energy investment banking team.

Peakes, 38, who worked on deals including Pride International's merger with Ensco Plc (ESV.N) while at Goldman, will also specialize in oilfield services at Houston-based Tudor Pickering.

The fast-growing energy investment and merchant bank now has 41 investment bankers in offices in Houston, New York and Denver.

Chief Executive Bobby Tudor was a partner at Goldman before founding Tudor Capital.

