UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
HOUSTON Aug 9 Tudor Picker Holt & Co said on Tuesday it added former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) banker Adam Peakes to its energy investment banking team.
Peakes, 38, who worked on deals including Pride International's merger with Ensco Plc (ESV.N) while at Goldman, will also specialize in oilfield services at Houston-based Tudor Pickering.
The fast-growing energy investment and merchant bank now has 41 investment bankers in offices in Houston, New York and Denver.
Chief Executive Bobby Tudor was a partner at Goldman before founding Tudor Capital.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Richard Chang)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.