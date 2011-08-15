SHANGHAI Aug 15 An initial public offering by China's Tudou, which is looking to raise $180 million on the Nasdaq, was multiple times subscribed, IFR reported on Monday.

Tudou, China's second largest online video website, saw its IPO plans stalled last year due to a lawsuit brought on by the firm's chief executive's former wife.

The offering was multiple times covered and orders came from a good mix of hedge funds and long-only investors in both the United States and Asia, two sources told IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Tudou intends to offer 6 million American Depositary Shares for $28-$30 each in its Nasdaq IPO.

Pricing is slated for Aug. 16. Credit Suisse, Oppenheimer & Co and Deutsche Bank Securities are the underwriters for the deal. (Reporting by Jing Song at IFR; Writing Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)