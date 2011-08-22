* Q4 loss/shr $0.03 vs EPS $0.03, last year
* Sees FY 2012 sales of $828-$834 mln
* Sees FY comp sales in negative low-single digits
* Sees FY EPS $0.22-$0.26
(Follows alerts)
Aug 22 Home decor retailer Tuesday Morning Corp
posted a quarterly loss from a year-ago profit as fewer
people shopped at its stores.
The company expects net sales for fiscal 2012 in the range
of $828-$834 million and comparable store sales are expected to
be in the negative low-single digits.
Tuesday Morning, founded in 1974, has lost ground to rivals
like TJ Maxx, a subsidiary of TJX Cos Inc , in recent
times as its promotional activities have failed to strike a
chord with customers.
April-June loss was $1.4 million, or 3 cents a share,
compared with a profit of $1.3 million, or 3 cents a share, last
year.
The company had earlier said sales slid 3 percent to $194.8
million, while same-store sales fell 4.5 percent for the
quarter.
The Dallas-based company also said it got the nod to
repurchase up to $5 million of its common stock.
Tuesday Morning's shares closed at $3.40 on Monday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)