LONDON, March 25 Tour company TUI Group
said it was confident of meeting a target to grow full-year
underlying operating profit by between 10 and 15 percent, helped
by rising holiday sales and prices.
The company, formed in December from the merger of
London-listed TUI Travel and German majority owner TUI AG
, also said on Wednesday that it expected its
underlying first half result this year to beat last year's.
TUI said holiday sales for its winter season rose 1 percent
while holiday prices for the coming summer were also 1 percent
higher, with summer bookings also up 1 percent.
The company, the world's largest leisure tourism group which
competes against Thomas Cook, is due to publish its
first-half results in May.
(Reporting by Sarah Young)