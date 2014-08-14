BERLIN Aug 14 German tourism group TUI AG said it was very confident its full-year results would reach the upper end of its target forecast after third quarter profits jumped 83 percent thanks to strong results at cruises, hotels and unit TUI Travel.

TUI AG, currently in merger talks with 55 percent-owned TUI Travel Plc, reported on Thursday third quarter sales of 4.83 billion euros ($6.5 billion) and underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 163 million euros, above expectations for 141 million.

TUI Travel said last week that it was on track to meet its annual profit goal thanks to growing sales of higher-margin holidays.

"I am therefore more than confident that we will clearly achieve our business and strategic targets," TUI AG Chief Executive Friedrich Joussen said in a statement.

TUI AG's forecast is for underlying EBITA to rise by between 6 and 12 percent this year. (1 US dollar = 0.7491 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor)