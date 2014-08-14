BERLIN Aug 14 German tourism group TUI AG
said it was very confident its full-year results
would reach the upper end of its target forecast after third
quarter profits jumped 83 percent thanks to strong results at
cruises, hotels and unit TUI Travel.
TUI AG, currently in merger talks with 55 percent-owned TUI
Travel Plc, reported on Thursday third quarter sales of
4.83 billion euros ($6.5 billion) and underlying earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 163 million euros,
above expectations for 141 million.
TUI Travel said last week that it was on track to meet its
annual profit goal thanks to growing sales of higher-margin
holidays.
"I am therefore more than confident that we will clearly
achieve our business and strategic targets," TUI AG Chief
Executive Friedrich Joussen said in a statement.
TUI AG's forecast is for underlying EBITA to rise by between
6 and 12 percent this year.
(1 US dollar = 0.7491 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor)