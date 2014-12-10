* TUI AG 2013/14 core profit 868.5 mln eur vs poll 860 mln
* Sees 2014/15 profit rising 10-15 pct
* Merger with TUI Travel by Dec 17
BERLIN, Dec 10 German travel and tourism group
TUI AG said its target of 1 billion euros ($1.2
billion) in core profit was coming into reach in the current
year as it reported its final set of results ahead of its merger
with TUI Travel.
London-listed TUI Travel and TUI AG, the British
company's biggest shareholder, reached an agreement in September
on the terms of a 6.5-billion-euro merger to create the world's
largest leisure tourism group.
The deal will complete on Dec. 17, with a name for the new
group to be announced next week.
TUI AG Chief Executive Friedrich Joussen said on Wednesday
the target of reaching 1 billion euros in core profit this year
also applied to what will be the merged TUI group. He said the
new group's turnover would rise between 2 percent and 4 percent
in the current fiscal year to the end of September.
After a period of restructuring, TUI AG is now investing in
growth, expanding its hotel portfolio and buying more cruise
ships for TUI Cruises. Joussen said the merger with TUI Travel
would give the growth plans further momentum.
Its Hapag-Lloyd cruise division, which offers luxury and
expedition cruises and which has struggled to turn a profit,
would break even in 2014/15, he said.
TUI AG reported underlying earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation for the financial year to end-September 2014 up 14
percent to 868.5 million euros, against forecasts for 860
million euros in a Reuters poll.
TUI AG proposed a dividend of 0.33 euros per share, up from
the 0.15 euros paid out for the last financial year.
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
