FRANKFURT May 16 German travel and tourism group TUI AG sees turnover at the lower end of its target range this year and profit at the higher end of the range, as it offers fewer hotels but at higher prices.

"Overall we are keeping to guidance," Chief Executive Friedrich Joussen told journalists on Friday. "For earnings targets we are very confident. For turnover, it could be at lower end of guidance," he said.

TUI's guidance is for sales to rise between 2 and 4 percent in 2014 and underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) to grow by between 6 and 12 percent.

He added that business in Russia was difficult and the falling rouble would deter Russians from spending on holidays, although the country makes up only a small part of TUI's operations. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)