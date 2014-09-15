Sept 15 TUI AG : * Says reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share nil-premium

merger of Tui travel and Tui AG * Says will receive 0.399 new Tui AG shares for each Tui travel share held by

them at the scheme record time * Says existing Tui travel shareholders to own 46% of the combined group * Says the combined group would have a fully-diluted equity value of

approximately EUR6.5 billion * Says the combined group will be German domiciled with a premium listing on

the London stock exchange * Says interim dividend is in lieu of a final dividend for the financial year

