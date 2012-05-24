* TUI says no candidates yet discussed
* Report had said ThyssenKrupp exec Eichler to take over
* Eichler says not available, contract runs for 5 years
FRANKFURT, May 24 German travel and tourism
group TUI rejected on Thursday a report that an
executive from steel group ThyssenKrupp was due to
take over as chief executive officer from next year.
Manager Magazin had earlier reported that Edwin Eichler,
head of Thyssen's materials division and CEO of its Steel Europe
and Steel Americas units, would join TUI in the autumn before
taking over from current CEO Michael Frenzel next February.
"While it is natural to begin the search for a successor in
good time given the complexity of the tourism industry and the
challenges facing TUI, there has been no decision as to the
timing or the candidates," TUI supervisory board head Klaus
Mangold said in a statement.
Frenzel, whose contract runs until end-March 2014, has
headed the company since 1994, transforming the then Preussag
conglomerate via a series of acquisitions into TUI AG, which
controls Europe's largest tour operator TUI Travel.
Eichler said he would fulfil his contract at the steelmaker,
where he is due to stay until September 30, 2017, and was not
available for other roles.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)