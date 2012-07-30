FRANKFURT, July 30 Vodafone manager Friedrich
Joussen will take over as chief executive officer of TUI AG
from next year, succeeding Michael Frenzel, the
German travel and tourism group said on Monday.
Joussen, 49, was managing director of Vodafone Deutschland
from 2005 to 2012.
TUI said Frenzel, 65, will leave the executive board after
the next annual general meeting on Feb. 13, 2013.
Frenzel, whose contract runs until end-March 2014, has
headed the company since 1994, transforming the then Preussag
conglomerate via a series of acquisitions into TUI AG, which
controls Europe's largest tour operator TUI Travel.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)