HANOVER, Germany Feb 15 German travel group TUI currently has no plans for a full takeover of London-listed unit TUI Travel, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"We have always said that we want to strengthen our tourism operations," Horst Baier told analysts after the group reported first-quarter results and announced plans for an exit of its stake in container shipper Hapag-Lloyd.

"However, there are no plans to go down the road at this time for a clear takeover of TUI Travel." (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)