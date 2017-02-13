FRANKFURT Feb 13 Travel group TUI said
it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to
KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407
million).
It said late on Monday that it would invest proceeds from
the deal into the transformation of its business, adding that
the sale had no impact on its full-year profit guidance.
TUI had put Travelopia, comprised of over 50 brands offering
specialist luxury, adventure and education holidays, on the
block in September.
($1 = 0.7984 pounds)
