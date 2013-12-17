* Proposes 0.15 eur/share for 2012/13

* Analysts expected no dividend for 2012/13

* Last paid dividend for 2007

* Shares down 2 percent

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 German travel and tourism group TUI AG announced on Tuesday plans to resume paying a dividend earlier than expected, proposing a payment of 0.15 euros per share for the financial year 2012/13.

TUI had in May announced a restructuring programme aimed at cutting costs and restoring dividends by the time the 2014/15 business year ended.

"Due to the positive development of the oneTUI strategy programme and its solid balance sheet and funding structures, (TUI) is able to resume payment of a dividend to its shareholders earlier than planned," the company said in a statement ahead of the publication of financial results for its full year through September on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected TUI to pay no dividend for 12/2013.

The news helped TUI's share briefly pare losses. By 1553 GMT, it was trading about 2 percent lower, little changed from before the announcement.

Analysts had expected TUI to be held back by renovation costs at its hotel division and a sluggish cruise business, which is suffering from overcapacity.

TUI, which owns 54.48 percent in London-listed TUI Travel , has not offered a dividend since paying 0.25 euros ($0.34) per share for 2007.

Last week, TUI Travel reported full-year underlying operating profit up 13 percent to 555 million pounds ($904.51 million) on a constant currency basis as customers in Britain and Germany splashed out more on holidays.

TUI AG and TUI Travel called off merger talks just under a year ago, saying share price valuations would not result in a fair deal. ]

TUI AG shareholder John Fredriksen, a Norwegian shipping magnate, last month increased his stake in TUI AG to over 20 percent and sold his 5.4 percent stake in TUI Travel. He said he still viewed a merger of the two as an option and that the transaction strengthened his influence at TUI AG.