FRANKFURT Dec 17 TUI AG is proposing a dividend of 0.15 euros per share for the financial year 2012/2013, the German tourism group said in a statement on Tuesday.

TUI AG has not offered a dividend since paying 0.25 euros per share for 2007.

Analysts on average expected TUI to pay no dividend for 2013 and a dividend of only 0.09 euros per share for 2014, according to data from Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)