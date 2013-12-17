UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Dec 17 TUI AG is proposing a dividend of 0.15 euros per share for the financial year 2012/2013, the German tourism group said in a statement on Tuesday.
TUI AG has not offered a dividend since paying 0.25 euros per share for 2007.
Analysts on average expected TUI to pay no dividend for 2013 and a dividend of only 0.09 euros per share for 2014, according to data from Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources