FRANKFURT, June 8 TUI Group ,
Europe's largest tour operator, on Thursday said talks were
ended with carrier Etihad to form a leisure airline joint
venture.
Under initial plans, its TUIfly unit would have combined
with Niki, owned by Air Berlin, which is partly owned
by Etihad.
"A strong European leisure airline continues to make great
strategic sense. After all, the aviation sector is characterised
by overcapacity in Germany," said TUI's executive board member
Sebastian Ebel in a statement.
"However, Niki is no longer available for a joint venture.
We will push the repositioning of TUI fly further ahead in order
to develop long-term prospects for the airline and its
employees," Ebel added.
TUI said it remained open for partnerships and joint
ventures.
