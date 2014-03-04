* Summer holiday demand, revenues up so far
* Bookings for trips to Greece up 28 percent
* Hopes that Egypt will bounce back quickly
* DRV trade group sees FY revenues up 2-4 pct
BERLIN, March 4 Summer travel bookings and
revenues at TUI's German business are up from last year
thanks especially to a jump in demand for holidays in Greece and
prospects look promising in the coming months.
"Due to the good economic environment, consumers are looking
to spend, benefiting especially the travel sector," TUI
Deutschland Chief Executive Christian Clemens told journalists
on Tuesday.
Data showed last week that German consumer morale rose to
its highest level in seven years heading into March as shoppers
in Europe's biggest economy became more upbeat about their
future income.
TUI said bookings for holidays in Greece were up 28 percent
from a year earlier as the tour operator added flights and
hotels to its offering.
Demand for trips to Turkey, Spain and the Spanish island
Majorca has also grown compared with last year, it said a day
before the start of the ITB travel fair, the world's biggest
trade fair for the travel industry, in Berlin.
And while it voiced concern that the Egyptian tourism
sector's fragile recovery could be hampered by renewed safety
concerns, it said recent years had shown that the destination,
popular with German tourists, tended to bounce back.
"If the situation stabilises and remains calm, there is a
good chance that Egyptian tourism will return to its old
strength quickly," Clemens said.
German tour operators including TUI started bringing
hundreds of holiday makers back from Egypt's Sharma el-Sheikh
Red Sea resort last week after Germany's foreign office advised
against travel to the entire Sinai peninsula.
TUI's optimism on the 2014 summer season echoed comments by
German tourism trade group DRV, which estimated that revenues
from summer bookings were so far up by a high single-digit
percentage compared with a year ago.
It said it expects the sector to post full-year revenue
growth of 2 to 4 percent. "Maybe it'll even be a plus of 5
percent," DRV President Juergen Buechy said in a statement.
TUI Deutschland is a subsidiary of London-listed TUI Travel,
which is majority-owned by Germany's TUI AG.