FRANKFURT, July 3 Tour operator TUI Group has sold its 50 percent stake in Greek hotel chain Grecotel to its partner, saying on Friday the move was part of a strategy to focus more on its own brand.

TUI said its withdrawal, first reported by trade journal Fvw, was not related to the Greek economic crisis. It gave no financial details of the divestment but a person familiar with the matter said TUI would generate proceeds of between 40 million euros ($44 million) and 50 million.

Grecotel, which was founded by TUI and the Greek Daskalantonakis family in the 1980s, runs 23 four- and five-star hotels in Greece with a total of 11,000 beds.

TUI, the world's largest leisure and tourism company, created by last year's merger of London-listed TUI Travel and German owner TUI AG, is in the process of simplifying its structure and reorganising its businesses.

It runs around 20 hotel brands, including Riu, Robinson and Iberotel. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Holmes)