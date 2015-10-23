UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 23 TUI Group, the world's largest leisure tourism company, said it would reduce its stake in a Russian joint venture with SeverGroup to reflect the challenging trading environment for tour operators in Russia and Ukraine.
The company said the decision was "prudent" as it entered the off-peak winter period and that it plans to reduce its stake in the Russian operation from 49 percent to 25 percent.
SeverGroup, which is wholly owned and controlled by Russian businessman Alexey Mordashov, will increase its stake to 75 percent.
TUI Group, in which Mordashov holds a 13 percent stake, said that it would, however, provide new equity investment of around $3 million in the Russian business. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.