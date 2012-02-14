UPDATE 2-Merkel says to do all she can to secure Opel jobs in Germany
* Opel CEO says combination makes fundamental sense (Adds Merkel comments, detail, background)
HAMBURG Feb 14 The city of Hamburg has reached an agreement with travel and logistics group TUI AG over the sale of a stake in shipper Hapag-Lloyd, the city's finance senator said on Tuesday.
Peter Tschentscher said the agreement still had to be approved by the relevant boards, with a meeting of city representatives scheduled in Hamburg for Tuesday afternoon, before the TUI boards meet later.
A deal should then be announced when TUI holds its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
TUI has long been looking to sell down its stake in Hapag-Lloyd to focus on its tourism operations.
Reuters reported earlier this month that TUI would only sell 20 percent of its stake as a compromise to keep Hapag-Lloyd in German hands, while making the deal affordable for the city of Hamburg and other members of the Albert Ballin consortium, which own almost 62 percent of Hapag-lloyd. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Victoria Bryan)
* Opel CEO says combination makes fundamental sense (Adds Merkel comments, detail, background)
VILNIUS, Feb 17 Lithuanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into a false report of rape by German soldiers stationed there as part of NATO a mission to deter Russia.
JERUSALEM, Feb 17 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday he would shelve his additional role as communication minister after police questioned him over allegations he negotiated a deal for good press coverage with a newspaper owner.