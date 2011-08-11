FRANKFURT Aug 11 Tourism and shipping group TUI AG (TUIGn.DE) no longer sees a rise in underlying earnings for the year as the uprising in North Africa and a tough shipping environment take their toll.

TUI, which owns Europe's largest tour operator TUI Travel TT.L and a stake in shipping group Hapag-Lloyd [HPLG.UL], said it had been unable to fully pass on higher bunker costs to customers at the shipping group.

For the fiscal third quarter to end-June, it reported sales of 4.39 billion euros ($6.18 billion) and underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation of 96.2 million. Analysts were expecting the group to report third-quarter sales of 4.29 billion euros and underlying EBITA of 92.8 million, according to a Reuters poll. [ID:nLDE7790KV] (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)