(Adds detail, background)
By Arno Schuetze and Jan Schwartz
FRANKFURT Feb 3 German travel and
logistics group TUI is close to a deal to sell part
of its stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd
to its majority shareholder, the Albert Ballin consortium, two
people close to the talks said.
TUI has been in talks to agree a deal that would keep the
world's fifth-biggest container shipper in German hands, as well
as being affordable for the city of Hamburg and other consortium
members.
The sources told Reuters on Friday the consortium, named for
the former Hapag boss credited with having invented the cruise,
may buy 20 percent of the world's fifth-biggest container
shipper, less than expected.
TUI, which holds 38.4 percent of Hapag-Lloyd, has said it
wanted to divest a 33 percent stake.
"We are in advanced talks," said a spokesman for the city of
Hamburg's finance authority.
A spokesman for TUI AG said talks were going well.
TUI, which aims to focus on its tourism business, originally
tried to sell a majority stake in Hapag-Lloyd in 2008. That
attempt was derailed by the global financial crisis, meaning TUI
kept a larger stake than it originally intended.
For months, it has been inching toward a deal with the
Albert Ballin consortium, a group of investors that also
includes Klaus-Michael Kuehne, the majority owner of Swiss
logistics group Kuehne & Nagel.
To win more time to negotiate, the parties are pushing back
by a month a deadline for an agreement on the price of any deal.
Originally, they said an independent auditor would be
brought in to determine the market value of TUI's stake if they
failed to agree on a price by the end of this month.
"I am confident that it will not be necessary to call upon
the auditor," Kuehne & Nagel chairman Karl Gernandt, a
confidante of Michael Kuehne, told Reuters.
TUI chief executive Michael Frenzel has been under pressure
from shareholders to complete the years-long process of
offloading Hapag-Lloyd but public finances are weighed down by
weaker economic growth amid the euro zone debt crisis, and talks
with investors based in China and Oman did not result in a deal.
TUI, which controls London-listed tour operator TUI Travel
, will hold its annual shareholder meeting on Feb. 15.
TUI Travel, which takes 30 million people on holiday each
year, reported a better than expected full-year profit in
December, in stark contrast to rival Thomas Cook.
(Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)