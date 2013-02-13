UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HANOVER, Germany Feb 13 The incoming chief executive of TUI AG, Friedrich Joussen, said on Wednesday he wanted to make the company more capital and cost efficient.
"My patience ends when a division doesn't perform," Joussen said, according to the text of his speech for the company's annual general shareholder meeting.
Joussen is to take the top job at TUI following the AGM.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources