FRANKFURT May 11 TUI will decide later
this year what to do with the proceeds from the sale of its
Hotelbeds unit, with the funds likely to go into growing the
business and strengthening its balance sheet, the tourism
group's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"Our aim is to grow, and growing earnings by 10 percent a
year is not possible unless you invest," Fritz Joussen told
journalists after the group reported first-half results.
He added that TUI also wanted to use the proceeds to improve
its credit rating, to give it access to bond markets, but that
it would stick to the promises on dividends it had made to
shareholders.
He said the group would give an update at the end of 2016,
when it reports full-year results in December.
