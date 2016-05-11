FRANKFURT May 11 TUI will decide later this year what to do with the proceeds from the sale of its Hotelbeds unit, with the funds likely to go into growing the business and strengthening its balance sheet, the tourism group's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Our aim is to grow, and growing earnings by 10 percent a year is not possible unless you invest," Fritz Joussen told journalists after the group reported first-half results.

He added that TUI also wanted to use the proceeds to improve its credit rating, to give it access to bond markets, but that it would stick to the promises on dividends it had made to shareholders.

He said the group would give an update at the end of 2016, when it reports full-year results in December.