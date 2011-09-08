FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Russian steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov raised his stake in German tourism group TUI AG (TUIGn.DE) to 25.06 percent.

"This increase in our stake demonstrates our strong strategic interest in TUI AG and we believe in long term success of the company," Mordashov said in a statement on Thursday.

Mordashov had already raised his stake in TUI AG to 20.45 percent via his S-Group Travel Holding company, saying he would seek to acquire more shares in the German company within the following 12 months. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)