FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Russian steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov raised his stake in TUI AG (TUIGn.DE) above 25 percent from about 20 percent after the German tourism group's shares lost more than half of their value over the past six months.

"We took advantage of market opportunities to further develop our shareholding in the company," Mordashov said in a statement on Thursday and affirmed he had a "strong strategic interest" in the company.

Mordashov, TUI AG's biggest single shareholder, has been building a stake via his S-Group Travel Holding company since 2007. A spokesman for S-Group said the latest increase comprised shares bought on the stock market.

Shares of TUI AG were up 1.7 percent at 4.20 euros by 1259 GMT. The stock has lost about 55 percent of its value over the past six months, cutting its market worth to about 1.04 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

The support of Mordashov, also a major shareholder in Severstal , is key to TUI because it is seeking -- like rival Thomas Cook -- to expand in the fast-growing Russian market.

It launched the TUI brand in the Russian and Ukrainian markets last year and, via its joint venture with Mordashov's S-Group, has tour operators Mostravel, VKO Group and Voyage Kiev.

Mordashov has said he approves of TUI AG's plans to focus on its tourism operation, bundled under London-listed TUI Travel , by divesting its stake in shipping company Hapag-Lloyd .

