LONDON, Sept 28 TUI Group, Europe's largest tour operator, said it expected 2015/16 core profit to rise by between 12 and 13 percent, upgrading an earlier forecast for growth of at least 10 percent, after strong demand from British holidaymakers.

TUI said on Wednesday that it would deliver underlying profit growth (EBITA) of between 12 and 13 percent at constant currency rates in the 12 months ended Sept. 30.

Holiday bookings from Britain were up 5 percent in the summer period, defying worries that the devaluation of the pound would deter people from travelling, with customers opting to travel to Spain and long haul destinations. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)