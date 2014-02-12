FRANKFURT Feb 12 German travel and tourism group TUI AG said it was keeping options open for its Hapag-Lloyd cruise business and would take a decision on whether it fit within the group once it had achieved a turnaround.

"We have to consider how strategic the Hapag-Lloyd cruises brand is for the group," Chief Executive Friedrich Joussen told analysts after TUI reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

He also said TUI AG would only participate in a possible capital increase at separate container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, in which it owns a 22 percent stake, if it had a guaranteed exit.

Hapag-Lloyd is in merger talks with Chilean shipper Vapores and a deal could result in two capital increases.

"We want to exit. We are not in the business to invest more," Joussen said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)