FRANKFURT Aug 8 All options are open for TUI
AG's Hapag-Lloyd cruises business, which is currently
being restructured, the group's chief executive said.
TUI AG is confident that it can return Hapag-Lloyd
Kreuzfahrten to profit by its 2014/15 financial year, but needs
to review the unit's strategic fit, Friedrich Joussen told
analysts during a conference call on Thursday, after the group
published quarterly financial results.
He also said TUI AG still wanted to exit its stake in
container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd, which is
unrelated to the cruises business, via a sale or initial public
offering once the market environment was favourable.