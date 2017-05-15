France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
BERLIN May 15 TUI Group, Europe's largest tour operator, reported a wider second-quarter loss, hit by the late timing of Easter this year and said it was on track to meet its full-year targets despite a challenging environment.
The group reported an underlying EBITA loss of 177.7 million euros ($194.2 million), at constant currency, against a loss of 126 million in the year-earlier period.
Adjusted for the late timing of Easter this year, the loss for the first six months of the financial year improved 6.3 percent to 193.3 million euros, TUI said.
It confirmed a target to increase underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) by at least 10 percent this year.
"Guidance remains unchanged despite a challenging environment," Chief Executive Fritz Joussen said in a statement.
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
June 19 Prompt British wholesale gas prices soared on Monday morning, as expectations of lower output from the country's wind farms boosted demand for gas. * British within-day gas price up by 2.00 pence, or 6.5 percent, to 33.00 pence/therm at 0833 GMT. * Day-ahead gas price up 2.45 pence to 32.35 p/therm. * Traders said forecasts for low output from Britain's wind farms led to an increase in demand from gas-fired power generators, pushing prices higher and leading to an undersuppli