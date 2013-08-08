(Corrects headline to show the period under review was Q3, not
Q2)
FRANKFURT Aug 8 German travel and tourism group
TUI AG reiterated its earnings forecast for this year
after strong summer trading helped it report an unexpected
quarterly profit on Thursday.
The group, which holds a 56 percent stake in the world's
largest tour operator TUI Travel, reported a net profit
attributable to shareholders of 15.3 million euros ($20.4
million) in its fiscal third quarter, compared with consensus
for a 15.4 million euro loss in a Reuters poll.
It said it still expected to post moderate sales growth this
year and a net profit before minorities.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
