LONDON/BERLIN May 13 TUI Group, the
world's largest leisure tourism group, said it was on track to
grow underlying profits by between 10 and 15 percent this year
as it announced plans to sell British hotel booking website
LateRooms.
The group, formed in December from the merger of
London-listed TUI Travel and German majority owner TUI AG
, said its second-quarter underlying loss before
interest, tax and amortisation narrowed to 167.8 million euros
($188.7 million), against a loss of 201.6 million one year ago.
Ahead of a capital markets day in London later on Wednesday,
TUI said it would put LateRooms on the block, but did not give
further details.
That followed an announcement on Tuesday that it would
simplify its structure by combining its tour operating, hotel
and cruise ship businesses into one unit, moves which signalled
that plans for the enlarged company were on track, TUI said.
"Our post-merger integration process is ahead of our
original plan. Our growth phase is gaining momentum," joint
chief executives Fritz Joussen and Peter Long said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Sarah Young and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Caroline Copley)