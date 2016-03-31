LONDON, March 31 TUI Group said holiday
bookings for this summer were higher than last year as Europeans
chose to holiday in Spain and further afield instead of
destinations like Turkey, putting it on track to meet its annual
target.
TUI said bookings for the summer, when it makes all of its
profit, were up 2 percent and average selling prices were up 1
percent.
The company said that gave it confidence that it would meet
its target of growing core earnings (EBITA) by at least 10
percent in the current financial year.
