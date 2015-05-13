* Says on track for 10-15 pct operating profit growth this
year
* Expects 10 pct annual EBITA growth over next three years
* Rebranding to take up to three years
* Shares up 1.8 pct
By Sarah Young and Victoria Bryan
LONDON/BERLIN, May 13 TUI Group, the
world's largest leisure and tourism company, expects annual
profit growth of more than 10 percent over the next three years
and said it will retire the Thomson brand in Britain as part of
its post-merger shake-up.
In its first strategy update since last year's merger of
London-listed TUI Travel and German owner TUI AG, the
company said it is also confident of meeting this year's target
for profit growth of up to 15 percent.
A series of moves to simplify its structure and reorganise,
including the announcement that it would sell British hotel
booking website LateRooms, showed that plans for the enlarged
company are progressing faster than expected, it said on
Wednesday.
The rebranding of the group's various tour operator names
under the single TUI brand will take up to three years, joint
Chief Executive Fritz Joussen told journalists in Germany.
"It's not a secret that I'm not a fan of having lots of
brands," Joussen said, adding that it could take two years
before the Thomson name disappears because of the need for a
careful approach with such a well-known brand.
Thomson began selling cheap package holidays in 1965,
attracting families keen to swap rainy British seaside holidays
for sunny continental beaches.
Shares in TUI, which competes with Thomas Cook in
the European holiday market, were up 1.8 percent at 12.76 pounds
($19.99) by 0945 GMT, close to a record high reached earlier in
May.
The group reported a 17 pct narrower underlying loss for its
second quarter of 167.8 million euros ($188 million), helped by
a strong performance in its cruise ship business.
That, combined with pleasing summer trading, gave it
confidence that it will meet its target of delivering operating
profit growth of 10-15 percent on a constant currency basis for
the year to Sept. 30.
Over the coming three years TUI forecast underlying earnings
before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) growing by at
least 10 percent a year, which analysts at Citi said was ahead
of their 7 percent assumption.
"I think that for a company that's not a start-up, that's
pretty decent and I am confident we will manage it," Joussen
said.
Signalling confidence in its cruise and long-haul holiday
businesses, TUI also said it would order two new cruise ships to
meet German demand and acquire two more Boeing Dreamliner jets.
