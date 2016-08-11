BERLIN Aug 11 Tour operator TUI
lowered its sales forecast for the full year after attacks and a
failed coup in Turkey knocked revenue in the third quarter of
its fiscal year.
TUI now expects sales growth of between 2 and 3 percent in
the current financial year, instead of at least 5 percent, Chief
Executive Fritz Joussen told journalists.
However, TUI confirmed its target for underlying profit
growth of 10 percent this year, because a shift away from North
Africa and Turkey to places such as Spain was driving up prices
there.
The average room price in Spain is up by a high single-digit
percentage this summer, Joussen said. Because Spain is so
popular, there will be fewer last-minute discounts to fill
rooms, he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)