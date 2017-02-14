BERLIN Feb 14 European tour operator TUI reported a narrower loss for the first-quarter, although its German TUIFly unit was hit by costs of around 22 million euros ($23 million) due to staff calling in sick after a new strategy was announced in October.

The results came the day after the London-listed group announced the sale of a portfolio of specialist travel brands, collectively known as Travelopia, to KKR for an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($408 million).

TUI reported an underlying loss before interest, tax and amortisation for the first three months of its current financial year of 66.7 million euros, a 17 percent improvement on last year. Tourism companies typically make losses during the winter months.

It maintained a forecast for core earnings to rise by at least 10 percent this year at constant currency levels. ($1 = 0.7972 pounds) ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)