FRANKFURT Aug 14 TUI AG said it has lots of different alternatives to develop its tourism business, declining to comment on reports it wants to take over the central European operations of London-listed TUI Travel

"We are on a journey as far as the development of TUI AG is concerned. We are evaluating lots of different options and there is no formal decision making process," Chief Financial officer Horst Baier told analysts after the group reported third-quarter results.

A source told Reuters on Monday that TUI AG buying TUI Travel's Central European business as a first step toward a full takeover of the London-listed company was one of the options under consideration.