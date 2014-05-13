LONDON May 13 TUI Travel Chief Executive Peter Long said its operations in France were likely to reach break even in 2016 rather than next year because of the tough economic backdrop in the country and lower demand to North African destinations.

TUI Travel earlier on Tuesday posted an operating loss of 298 million pounds ($502.77 million) for its first half, down on a year ago due to the timing of Easter.

($1 = 0.5927 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)